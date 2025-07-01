Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Missile attack, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian missile attack targets Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported

by Martin Fornusek July 1, 2025 10:58 AM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile attack on the Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 1 resulted in deaths and injuries, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike was reported at around 9:40 a.m. local time. At the moment, no further details about the consequences have been reported.

The Kamianske district lies in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an eastern Ukrainian region regularly targeted by Russian drones and missiles.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.