Russian missile attack targets Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported

A Russian missile attack on the Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 1 resulted in deaths and injuries, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike was reported at around 9:40 a.m. local time. At the moment, no further details about the consequences have been reported.

The Kamianske district lies in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an eastern Ukrainian region regularly targeted by Russian drones and missiles.