Russian logistics hub burning in occupied Luhansk Oblast amid reported drone attack, explosions

A Russian logistics hub in occupied Luhansk Oblast is on fire amid a reported drone attack overnight on July 1.

"Russian logistics in temporarily occupied Luhansk are burning," head of the center for disinformation Andriy Kovalenko said.

The drone attack was reported by local media, publishing what appear to be videos of the burning logistics hub and the sound of drones.

Russian state media reported that over 20 drones were flying over Luhansk Oblast, citing Russian proxies in the region.

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed three Russian air defense systems using drones in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 14.

"Strike drone masters of the Department of Active Operations of the HUR of the Ukrainian defense ministry discovered and destroyed expensive air defense systems of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region," HUR reported in a post to Telegram.

A Russian Buk-M3, a Pantsyr S1, and a 9S19 Imbir radar from the S-300V air defense system were destroyed in the Ukrainian drone attack.