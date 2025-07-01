Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast, Russia, Logistics, Fire, War
Edit post

Russian logistics hub burning in occupied Luhansk Oblast amid reported drone attack, explosions

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn July 1, 2025 5:08 AM 2 min read
A Russian logistics hub allegedly burning in Luhansk Oblast overnight on July 1, 2025.
A Russian logistics hub allegedly burning in Luhansk Oblast overnight on July 1, 2025. (Donbas Reality / Telegram / Screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian logistics hub in occupied Luhansk Oblast is on fire amid a reported drone attack overnight on July 1.

"Russian logistics in temporarily occupied Luhansk are burning," head of the center for disinformation Andriy Kovalenko said.

The drone attack was reported by local media, publishing what appear to be videos of the burning logistics hub and the sound of drones.

Russian state media reported that over 20 drones were flying over Luhansk Oblast, citing Russian proxies in the region.

Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed three Russian air defense systems using drones in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 14.

"Strike drone masters of the Department of Active Operations of the HUR of the Ukrainian defense ministry discovered and destroyed expensive air defense systems of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region," HUR reported in a post to Telegram.

A Russian Buk-M3, a Pantsyr S1, and a 9S19 Imbir radar from the S-300V air defense system were destroyed in the Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces push Russian army away from Sumy
Key developments on June 30: * Ukrainian forces push Russian army away from Sumy, General Staff says * Ukrainian military again denies reports on Russian troops entering Dnipropetrovsk Oblast * After months of stalling, Russia blames Ukraine, US for slow pace of peace talks * Germany vows to pursue ‘every path’ to boost Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.