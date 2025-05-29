Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
Edit post

Russian-linked hackers target UK Defense Ministry while posing as journalists

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2025 12:12 PM 1 min read
U.K. Defense Minister John Healy speaks during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing's defense ministers at NATO headquarters on April 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-linked hackers targeted U.K. Defense Ministry staff in an espionage operation while posing as journalists, Sky News reported on May 29, citing the British government.

The cyber attack was detected and thwarted, the government said.

Speaking to reporters at a government facility where a team had disrupted the Russian-backed operation, U.K. Defense Minister John Healey revealed the formation of a new cyber command tasked with managing both offensive and defensive cyber efforts.

"The nature of warfare is changing," Healey said, according to Sky News. "The keyboard is now a weapon of war and we are responding to that."

Western officials have warned about surging cases of Russian-linked cyberattacks and other hybrid operations, primarily targeting countres backing Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Earlier this month, London accused Russia's military intelligence (GRU) of a cyber campaign targeting Western logistics and technology organizations involved in delivering foreign assistance to Ukraine.

Similarly, the French Foreign Ministry accused a GRU-linked hacker unit of escalating cyberattacks against French ministries.

Both Ukraine and Russia have also employed cyberwafare as part of the full-scale war, targeting state institutions and companies providing critical services. The U.K. is part of the intarnational IT Coalition supporting Ukrainian cybercapabilities.

Stavropol explosion kills Russian official who led attacks on Ukraine’s Mariupol
Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed Zaur Gurtsyev’s death, describing it as a “nighttime incident on Chekhov Street” without providing further details.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 PM

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war. In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country.
11:13 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 27 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 10 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
3:46 AM

Over half of Azov fighters returned to Ukraine, official says.

The confirmed statistic, which includes multiple units who fought to defend the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, comes amid social media outcry criticizing Ukrainian authorities for failing to return certain captives, including Azov fighters, during the war's largest 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.