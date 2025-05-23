Russian jets violate Finnish airspace, defense ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian military aircraft are suspected of violating Finland's airspace, the country's defense ministry reported on May 23.

"We take the suspected territorial violation seriously and an investigation is underway," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement. The Finnish border guard is investigating and will share more information as the probe continues, according to the Finnish Defense Ministry.

Russia regularly stages provocations on NATO's eastern flank, which includes Poland, Finland, and the Baltic countries. On May 22, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Russian aircraft frequently fly from its exclave, Kaliningrad. The jets often disable their transponders, fail to file flight plans, and do not establish contact with regional air traffic control—a pattern NATO officials describe as high-risk behavior.

Finland expects an increased Russian military buildup on its border once the war against Ukraine is over, Major General Sami Nurmi, the head of strategy of the Finnish defense forces, said.

The Russian military has begun "moderate preparations when it comes to building infrastructure" close to the Finnish border, Nurmi added.

"We have excellent capabilities to observe Russian operations. As a member of the alliance, Finland holds a strong security position," Hakkanen said in a separate statement on May 22.

Finland joined NATO in 2023 following the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022 and shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia.

NATO officials have increasingly warned that Russia could attack the alliance's eastern flank in the coming years amid Russia's war against Ukraine.