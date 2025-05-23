Russian military helicopter crashes in Oryol Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Mi-8 combat helicopter crashed near the village of Naryshkino in Russia's Oryol Oblast on May 23, killing the crew, the state-controlled news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian army's Moscow Military District.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza published a video that purportedly shows smoke rising after the helicopter crash, followed by additional explosions.

The Moscow Military District attributed the crash to a technical malfunction.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-era aircraft most commonly used for transport by both the Russian military and civilian government agencies. It can also serve in combat and command roles.

There have been several cases of Russian helicopters and planes crashing during the full-scale war, sometimes resulting in fatalities.

Russia's aviation industry took a heavy hit as a result of Western sanctions, often lacking the necessary components to maintain the aircraft.



