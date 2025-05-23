Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Helicopter, Crash, Mi-8, Oryol Oblast
Edit post

Russian military helicopter crashes in Oryol Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova May 23, 2025 6:25 PM 1 min read
Russian Air Force Mi-8 and Kamov Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters fly during the annual Army Games defense technology international exhibition in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 24, 2021. (Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Mi-8 combat helicopter crashed near the village of Naryshkino in Russia's Oryol Oblast on May 23, killing the crew, the state-controlled news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian army's Moscow Military District.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza published a video that purportedly shows smoke rising after the helicopter crash, followed by additional explosions.

The Moscow Military District attributed the crash to a technical malfunction.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-era aircraft most commonly used for transport by both the Russian military and civilian government agencies. It can also serve in combat and command roles.

There have been several cases of Russian helicopters and planes crashing during the full-scale war, sometimes resulting in fatalities.

Russia's aviation industry took a heavy hit as a result of Western sanctions, often lacking the necessary components to maintain the aircraft.

Ukraine’s new drone strategy — cripple Moscow’s airports, make Russian population ‘pay’
Hundreds of Ukrainian kamikaze drones have flown towards Moscow in recent weeks. None appear to have even reached the Russian capital, yet the effect on the city — and the wider country — has been hugely significant. Ukrainian drones have forced at least 217 temporary airport closures across Russia since Jan. 1,
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy


Author: Kateryna Denisova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

7:04 PM
Video

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.