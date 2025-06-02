Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

After Ukraine's strike on Russian bombers, governor mulls rewarding citizens for attacking UAVs with stones

by Anna Fratsyvir June 2, 2025 12:50 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video of the alleged attack provided by an SBU source on June 1, 2025. (SBU source)
Russian authorities are weighing whether to reward residents who tried to stop Ukrainian drones by throwing stones at them during a mass drone strike on Russian air bases, Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Oblast Igor Kobzev said on June 2.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has claimed responsibility for the coordinated strike, which it says hit 41 Russian military aircraft across four strategic airfields, including Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, thousands of kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

"In the operational staff, we will evaluate the actions of concerned citizens who tried to interfere with the work of drones and decide on their recognition," Kobzev wrote on Telegram, praising locals for what he called their "non-indifference."

Videos that surfaced on Russian social media earlier showed civilians in Irkutsk hurling rocks at first-person-view (FPV) drones flying out of trucks, the same kind of makeshift launch systems Ukrainian intelligence operatives used in a bold and destructive operation on June 1.

Named "Spiderweb," the operation involved smuggling drones hidden in truck-mounted wooden cabins deep into Russia. At the designated moment, the cabin roofs were opened remotely, releasing swarms of explosive-laden FPV drones toward high-value bombers.

The SBU later claimed that the strike caused $7 billion in damage and disabled 34% of Russia's cruise missile carrier fleet.

The Russian Defense Ministry later acknowledged the attack, calling it a "terrorist act," and confirmed that aircraft caught fire at multiple air bases, including Irkutsk and Murmansk.

Destroyed Russian bombers seen in first satellite images after Ukrainian drone strike
The photos, captured by U.S. aerospace company Umbra Space, appear to confirm the destruction of at least three Tu-95MS strategic bombers and one Tu-22M3 aircraft, with an additional Tu-95MS visibly damaged. Another image shows two more likely destroyed Tu-22M3 bombers on the field.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.