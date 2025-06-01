Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, War, HUR, Russian occupation, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, occupied Ukrainian territories
Russian military freight train blown up en route to Crimea, Ukraine's HUR claims

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read
A Russian freight train in an undated photo. Illustrative purposes only. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian military train carrying fuel and food was blown up overnight on June 1 near Melitopol, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

"The Muscovites' key logistical artery on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Crimea has been destroyed," HUR's statement said.

The agency stopped short of claiming responsibility for blowing up the Russian train station in southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but said "the fight against the military logistics of the Russian occupiers continues."

HUR's statement further noted heightened Russian searches and stricter checkpoints in the region as Russian forces seek to find those responsible.

It was a bad night for Russian railways. A train derailed in Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine to the North, after a road bridge collapsed, killing at least seven people and injuring 69 others.

Preliminary reports suggest that explosions were heard in the Vygonichsky district of Bryansk Oblast ahead of the impact, and Moscow Railways, a subsidiary of state-run Russian Railways, claimed that the bridge collapsed due to the "unlawful interference in transport operations."

No further information was provided as to the cause of the bridge collapse, and the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

And the Ukrainian partisan group Atesh claimed to have sabotaged a railway in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

As 50,000 Russian troops amass, Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast braces for potential large-scale offensive
Reports of an imminent Russian summer offensive and troop build ups on Ukraine’s border are raising alarms in Sumy Oblast and fears that a large-scale assault could be on the horizon. Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 22 said he had ordered his military to create a “security buffer zone”
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.