Russia steps up offensives in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy oblasts, Syrskyi says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 31, 2025 2:51 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with former U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 21, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 31 that Russian forces have ramped up assault operations across key fronts in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Sumy oblasts.

"(Russian troops) have notably increased activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are conducting active offensive actions," Syrskyi said following a strategic meeting assessing military operations in May.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine's Armed Forces are inflicting substantial losses on Russian troops, claiming over 34,000 Russian personnel were killed in May alone. Ukrainian artillery, aviation, and drone systems have been targeting enemy units "even before they reach our positions," he said.

While Russia's main efforts remain concentrated on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman fronts in Donetsk Oblast, as well as in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, Zaporizhzhia has seen an uptick in escalation, Syrskyi noted.

He added that Ukrainian forces are reinforcing high-risk areas with reserves and intensifying firepower to repel attacks.

In the Sumy Oblast, Russian forces have continued cross-border raids, shelling, and attempted sabotage missions. Ukrainian officials and military analysts warn of a possible new Russian offensive targeting the region.

On May 29, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said Russia had amassed "sufficient forces" in neighboring Kursk Oblast to potentially launch an incursion into Sumy.

Syrskyi also highlighted Ukrainian cross-border operations, stating that in May, Ukraine struck 58 military targets deep inside Russian territory using long-range DeepStrike systems. These included defense industry facilities producing explosive materials and combat drones.

Fighting continues on the Kursk front, where Russia has deployed elite units initially intended for operations in eastern Ukraine.

On May 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly visited Kursk Oblast after Moscow declared on April 26 that it had completed a military operation to liberate the territory from Ukrainian incursions.

The Ukrainian military said on April 26 some of the areas were still under their control.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.