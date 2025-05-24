Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Tula Oblast, Lipetsk Oblast, Drone attack
Russian chemical plant, missile parts manufacturer targeted in alleged Ukrainian drone strike

by Martin Fornusek May 24, 2025 10:23 AM 2 min read
A drone takes off into the sky against the background of sunset on June 28, 2024, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian factory in Lipetsk Oblast making missile parts and a chemical plant in Tula Oblast were targeted by drones overnight on May 24, independent news channel Astra reported.

The Energia facility, which lies in the Lipetsk Oblast city of Yelets, was attacked for the second night in a row, with residents reporting at least five explosions overnight, Astra reported.

Governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that drone wreckage fell in the city's industrial district, adding there were no casualties. The extent of damage to the plant is not immediately clear.

The city of Yelets lies some 250 kilometers (150 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

The Ukrainian military confirmed an earlier attack against the sanctioned facility on May 23, noting that the plant is Russia's "only manufacturer of batteries for glide and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs," and also produces parts for ballistic and cruise missiles.

In Tula Oblast, the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk came under a drone strike, starting a fire, Astra reported. The channel shared footage of what appears to be smoke rising from the targeted facility.

The Azot company specializes in the production of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as organic plastics, resins, chlorine, nitric acid, and more, according to open sources.

Dmitry Milyaev, the governor of Tula Oblast, confirmed an overnight drone attack, saying that a fire at a gas pipeline in Novomoskovsk was extinguished and three people were injured. The city lies some 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had downed 104 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 74 in Belgorod Oblast, 24 in Bryansk Oblast, two in Lipetsk Oblast, and one in Tula Oblast.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian forces regularly launch long-range drone strikes against Russia's military and industrial targets in the rear, aiming to undermine its ability to wage its all-out war.

Author: Martin Fornusek

