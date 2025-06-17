Skip to content
Russian drone strike on Odesa injures 13, including 1 child

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 17, 2025 6:52 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of Russian drone strikes in Odesa on June 17, 2025. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drone strikes on Odesa early June 17 injured 13 people, including one child, regional authorities said.

All 13 victims were hospitalized as of 6:30 a.m. local time, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure across the city, including residential buildings.

Emergency services and volunteers are working at the scene to clear debris.

Overnight, Russia also launched a mass attack on Kyiv, injuring at least 18 people.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks throughout the full-scale war.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

