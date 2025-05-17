Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 4

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 17, 2025 10:13 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a drone strike on a civilian bus in Sumy oblast on May 17. (National Police of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone strike in Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more.

The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Sumy Oblast is a northeastern region that borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts.

Yurii Zarko, head of Bilopillia, called the day “a black Saturday” in the city’s history and declared three days of mourning from May 17 to 19.

"This bus was carrying people out of the city for evacuation," Zarko told Suspilne. "The wounded were treated at the scene and then transferred to a hospital in Sumy. We are currently retrieving the bodies. Some victims have not yet been identified. Most of them are elderly women, along with two or three men."

Emergency services and police are currently working at the scene.

Local residents often experience multiple attacks per day, with border areas suffering from artillery and glide bomb strikes, and the regional center of Sumy coming under missile and drone strikes.

Most recently, Russia has been deploying small assault groups to infiltrate the region in a bid to expand the front line.

The latest attack on Sumy follows recent peace talks in Istanbul, where Russia rejected a ceasefire and reiterated its maximalist demands in the war against Ukraine.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

