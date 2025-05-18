Russian drone strike in Kyiv Oblast kills 1, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An overnight Russian drone strike in Kyiv Oblast killed one person and injured three more, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported on May 18.

As a direct result of the drone attack, a 28-year-old woman died from her injuries, Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

A 59-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old child were also injured, and have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Civilian targets, including a private home and multi-story residential building, were also partially damaged in the attack.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

In recent days, Russian attacks have resulted in civilian casualties across Ukraine.