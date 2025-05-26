Russian drone production site, chemical plant targeted in alleged Ukrainian drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defenses opened fire against drones near the Yelabuga drone production site in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, while other drones attacked a chemical plant in Ivanovo Oblast, independent news channel Astra reported on May 26.

The reported attacks against Russian industrial facilities come as Moscow intensifies its aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Local residents reported air defense fire and drones flying over Yelabuga city on May 25, Astra and Baza Telegram channels wrote. The so-called Alabuga Special Economic Zone hosts a factory producing Shahed-type drones and has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces throughout the full-scale war.

It is unclear whether the facility, lying some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, suffered any damage in the May 25 attack.

0:00 / 1× Footage that purports to show air defense fire over Yelabuga, Tatarstan, Russia, on May 25, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

In Ivanovo Oblast, local authorities reported intercepting a drone attack in the town of Kineshma, with drone wreckage falling in the industrial area. No casualties were reported.

The drones targeted the town's Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant, Astra reported, citing residents. The facility produces components for Russian arms, namely missiles, Ukrainian official Andrii Kovalenko said.

Kineshma lies around 750 kilometers (470 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

At least 10 explosions were also reported in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had downed 148 Ukrainian drones between 10 a.m. local time on May 25 and 8 a.m. on May 26.

A Ukrainian drone attack also reportedly targeted Moscow on May 25, local authorities claimed. The airports in Moscow, Nizhnekamsk, and Kaluga have temporarily suspended operations, Russian authorities said.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attacks, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify claims provided by Russian officials.