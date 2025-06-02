Over 160 Ukrainian drones downed across Russia, Moscow claims day after mass strike on airfields

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian air defenses intercepted 162 Ukrainian drones in a massive overnight attack across several regions, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on June 2, with damage and explosions reported in multiple oblasts.

The reported attacks come as Ukraine ramped up its drone strikes inside Russian territory over the last few weeks, including a mass attack on Russian air bases a day earlier.

The new wave of drones targeted multiple cities and industrial facilities overnight on June 2, according to Russian Telegram channels. Explosions and air raid sirens were reported in at least six oblasts, including Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Ivanovo, and Volgograd.

The ministry claimed the drones were intercepted between the evening of June 1 and the early hours of June 2.

The largest number was reportedly downed over Kursk Oblast (57 drones), followed by the Belgorod (31), Lipetsk (27), Voronezh (16), Bryansk (11), Ryazan (11), Oryol (six), and Tambov (one) oblasts. Two drones were shot down over Russian-occupied Crimea, according to the ministry.

In Voronezh, a series of loud explosions occurred around 11 p.m. local time on June 1, shaking windows and triggering car alarms. More than 15 drones were reportedly downed over the city, with bright flashes visible in the night sky.

Around 11:40 p.m., drones reportedly struck the city of Kursk. Debris from a downed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly hit the upper floors of a nine-story apartment building, damaging at least two units. Two houses and several vehicles were also affected. No injuries were reported.

In Lipetsk Oblast, drones reportedly attacked the city of Lipetsk and nearby towns, with some claims suggesting a possible attempt to strike the Novolipetsk Steel plant. Bright flashes were seen over the city. NLMK is Russia's largest steel mill, producing about 20% of the country's steel output.

Ukraine reportedly targeted the plant in February as well.

Ryazan Oblast also came under attack, with falling debris reportedly damaging parked cars and breaking windows in several residential buildings.

Additional drone activity was reported near Voronezh, where several UAVs were reportedly intercepted on approach. Air raid alerts were also issued in the Ivanovo and Volgograd oblasts.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The attack follows a series of similar UAV raids in recent weeks targeting both military and industrial infrastructure inside Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have hit 41 Russian heavy bombers at four airfields across the country on June 1 in one of the largest operations inside Russian territory.