Russian commander claims Putin's helicopter was 'at the epicenter' of Ukrainian drone attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2025 7:55 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Easter Orthodox service at the Christ The Savior Cathedral, early April 16, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian military commander has claimed that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was "at the epicenter" of a Ukrainian drone attack on May 20 in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify this claim, and the commander did not provide any evidence.

"We were simultaneously engaged in an air defense battle and ensuring airspace security for the president’s helicopter flight," Yury Dashkin, commander of an air defense division, said, as cited by the Russian news agency RBC on May 25. "The helicopter was effectively at the epicenter of the response to the massive drone attack."

Ukrainian observers noted that the claims could be an attempt to garner support for the Russian president by painting him as more closely involved in the fighting.

Putin visited Kursk earlier this week, marking his first known visit to Kursk Oblast since Russian forces took back most of the Ukrainian foothold in the region in March.

Ukraine launched its cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, marking the first large-scale invasion of Russian territory by foreign forces since World War II. It held a significant portion of the territory until a successful counter-offensive by Russia in March, which was carried out with the help of North Korean troops.

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Russia advancing and ex-official assassination | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur shares key takeaways from Monday’s phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Wednesday’s assassination of a controversial Ukrainian ex-official. Also, Russia is advancing in Sumy Oblast.
11:31 PM

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.