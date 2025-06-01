Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast injure 3 people, damage critical infrastructure

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 1, 2025 6:30 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 31-June 1. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a series of attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, injuring three people and damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings, local officials reported.

Two civilians, a 53-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Verkhnya Tersa in the evening of May 31, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Both people received medical attention.

A house in Verkhnya Tersa was also destroyed as a result of the attack. A fire broke out and buildings near the at the impact site were damaged.

The attacks continued into the next day, with Russia targeting a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian later launched seven Shahed drones on June 1, injuring an additional person and damaging private homes, Fedorov reported.

Situated in southeastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been partially occupied since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The region capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control and is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reports 2nd consecutive day of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow
* Russia reports 2nd consecutive day of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, building damaged on the outskirts * Rubio, Lavrov discuss next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul * ‘No one has seen it yet’ — Zelensky slams Russia for stalling on ceasefire memorandum ahead of Istanbul talks * Russia amassed enough troops to
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

11:51 PM

Trump 'very surprised, disappointed' at Russian attacks on Ukraine amid peace talks.

"I've gotten to see things I was very surprised at. Rockets being shot into cities like Kyiv during a negotiation that was maybe very close to ending," Trump said during a news conference in the Oval Office. "All of a sudden rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died. I saw thing I was surprised at and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed in that way."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.