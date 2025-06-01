Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast injure 3 people, damage critical infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a series of attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, injuring three people and damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings, local officials reported.

Two civilians, a 53-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Verkhnya Tersa in the evening of May 31, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Both people received medical attention.

A house in Verkhnya Tersa was also destroyed as a result of the attack. A fire broke out and buildings near the at the impact site were damaged.

The attacks continued into the next day, with Russia targeting a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian later launched seven Shahed drones on June 1, injuring an additional person and damaging private homes, Fedorov reported.

Situated in southeastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been partially occupied since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The region capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control and is frequently targeted by Russian forces.