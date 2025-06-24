Skip to content
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 3 people, including 8-year-old boy

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 24, 2025 3:56 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10, 2025. Rescuers extinguished a fire caused by falling debris. (State Emergency Service / Telegram).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Sumy Oblast overnight on June 24, killing three people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring three others, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

The strike targeted a settlement near Verkhnia Syrovatka around midnight local time, Hryhorov said on Telegram. The victims included an adult man and woman, and the child.

Emergency responders pulled three more people from the rubble. All were hospitalized, with one in serious condition.

The attack damaged and destroyed homes, sparking a fire at the scene. Rescue workers, medics, and emergency services continue to operate at the scene, providing necessary assistance to those affected.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has faced intensified assaults in recent weeks amid a broader Russian offensive along Ukraine's northeastern border.

Since March, Russian forces have reportedly captured around 200 square kilometers in the region, prompting evacuations from over 200 settlements.

Ukrainian forces, however, have been reportedly driving Russian troops back amid the continued cross-border attacks.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.