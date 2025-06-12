Russia killed at least 3, injured 37 across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three civilians were killed and 37 injured across Ukraine in Russian attacks over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 12.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched 63 drones, including Shaheds and other unmanned aerial systems, from multiple directions, including Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down 28 drones, while 21 were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 16 people, including four children, were injured in attacks on the city of Kharkiv and surrounding communities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The region was hit by various types of drones, missiles, and glide bombs, damaging residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed and six others injured in Russian strikes on Raiske and Toretsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was injured when a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone struck his car in the Sumy district, the regional administration said. More than 100 attacks were recorded across 37 settlements, damaging houses and prompting the evacuation of 80 residents from border communities.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured in Malokaterynivka during a wave of nearly 500 attacks on 16 towns and villages, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces reportedly used drones, air strikes, artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to target civilian areas.

In Kherson Oblast, 12 people, including one child, were injured, and one person in the village of Sadove was killed in an artillery strike, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces attacked dozens of towns and villages, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, and a national park.