Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

by Anna Fratsyvir May 19, 2025 10:09 AM 2 min read
A house damaged following a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 19, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least two civilians and injuring at least 13 others in multiple regions, local officials said on May 19.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 41 of the 112 Russian attack drones and other drones launched overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five drones were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

The strikes come as Russia continues to reject an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and its allies.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and six injured amid intense shelling, drone strikes, and air strikes on more than 30 towns and villages, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Residential areas, a factory, a cell tower, and railway infrastructure were among the damaged sites.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three civilians were wounded in the town of Kupiansk during aerial strikes. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that over 30 houses and agricultural buildings were damaged in the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts, as Russia used glide bombs and 14 Shahed-type drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were injured, according to the local administration. The region endured 135 Russian strikes targeting 24 settlements, damaging houses, non-residential buildings, and energy infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under 421 separate Russian attacks, including air strikes, artillery shelling, and drone assaults across 11 settlements, regional officials said. Though homes and vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five drones were shot down overnight. Russian forces used FPV (first-person-view) drones to target the Nikopol district and damage houses and infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih area, though no injuries were reported.

European leaders to speak with Trump before Putin call, Merz says
French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will speak to Trump before he calls Putin on the morning of May 19.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.