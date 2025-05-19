Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least two civilians and injuring at least 13 others in multiple regions, local officials said on May 19.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 41 of the 112 Russian attack drones and other drones launched overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five drones were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

The strikes come as Russia continues to reject an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and its allies.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and six injured amid intense shelling, drone strikes, and air strikes on more than 30 towns and villages, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Residential areas, a factory, a cell tower, and railway infrastructure were among the damaged sites.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three civilians were wounded in the town of Kupiansk during aerial strikes. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that over 30 houses and agricultural buildings were damaged in the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts, as Russia used glide bombs and 14 Shahed-type drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were injured, according to the local administration. The region endured 135 Russian strikes targeting 24 settlements, damaging houses, non-residential buildings, and energy infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under 421 separate Russian attacks, including air strikes, artillery shelling, and drone assaults across 11 settlements, regional officials said. Though homes and vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five drones were shot down overnight. Russian forces used FPV (first-person-view) drones to target the Nikopol district and damage houses and infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih area, though no injuries were reported.