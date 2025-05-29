Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 27 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova May 29, 2025 11:13 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on May 29, 2025. (Sumy Regional Military Administration) 
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 27 others over the past day, regional authorities said on May 29.

Ukrainian forces downed 10 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.

Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

A Russian drone attack killed a man in the Bilopillia community in Sumy Oblast overnight and injured a woman, according to the local authorities.

One person was killed in the village of Rivne in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Thirteen other people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

A Russian guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed one person and injured another one, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. The attacks destroyed five houses and damaged 50 more, with about 600 homes left without electricity.

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 40 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Ten people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

