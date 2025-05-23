Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 20 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured 20 others over the past day, regional authorities said on May 23.

A Russian mass drone strike in Poltava Oblast destroyed the building of a business enterprise near Kremenchuk, injuring one person, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said. The attack also damaged power lines, leaving around 2,000 customers without power.

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Three people were killed in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Raihorodok in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A Russian guided bomb attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured two 60-year-old employees of a local utility company, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. One of the men later died in hospital from injuries.

Another 66-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Pechenihy, Syniehubov said.

Two men and a woman were injured near Vasylivka and Polohy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Russian shelling of an agricultural enterprise near Huliaipole also injured a woman and a man, aged 52 and 63, on the morning of May 23.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 43 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were killed, and six others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.