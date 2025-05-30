Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, War, Donetsk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 39 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova May 30, 2025 10:10 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 29, 2025. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured 39 others over the past day, regional authorities said on May 30.

Ukrainian forces downed 26 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Thirty drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.

Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv injured two women aged 61 and an 84-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The attack also damaged 39 trolleybuses.

Nine more people, including two children, were injured in a Russian attack on the village of Vasyliv Khutir in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Syniehubov.

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaged 39 trolleybuses on May 30, 2025. (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Russian attacks near Polohy and Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed two people and injured five other people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.  

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in the region, injuring a man and a woman aged 25 and 48.

One person was killed in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Ten other people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were killed, and 11 others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

