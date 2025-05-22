Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 27 over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured 27 others over the past day, regional authorities said on May 22.

Ukrainian forces downed 74 out of the 128 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, and an Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Thirty-eight drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Eight people were injured in Kostiantynivka and Berestok in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A Russian guided aerial bomb attack on a residential building in Kupiansk-Vuzlozyi in Kharkiv Oblast killed a man and injured two women, aged 66 and 70, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast on May 22, 2025. (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Two other women, aged 44 and 73, suffered injuries in the city of Kupiansk. A 39-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Hrushivka.

A Russian attack near Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured a 55-year-old woman and two 50-year-old men, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Eleven people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An 85-year-old woman was killed by Russian shelling early in the morning of May 22, he said.