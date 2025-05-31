Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 32 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 10 people were killed and 32 others injured over the past 24 hours as Russian forces launched widespread aerial and artillery attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions, regional officials and Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 31.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 69 drones and three Kh-59/69 guidedq missiles using air defense systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire teams.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a series of strikes hit Kharkiv and nine surrounding settlements. Six people were injured. The oblast endured attacks with various weapons including 26 Shahed drones, 11 unguided rockets, and guided aerial bombs. Dozens of civilian infrastructure sites were reportedly damaged or destroyed.

In Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported three people were killed and 10 others injured as Russia targeted more than 30 towns and villages with drones, artillery, and airstrikes. Critical and residential infrastructure was hit, including a private house, gas pipeline, garages, and vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said one child was killed and another injured in Dolynka village. Russian forces launched 628 strikes across 24 settlements, including 40 airstrikes, 376 drone attacks (mostly FPV), and 205 artillery strikes.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said two people were injured in attacks on the Nikopol area, including the city itself and the surrounding communities. Artillery, FPV drones, and drone-dropped munitions were used.

In Sumy Oblast, regional officials reported that one person injured in earlier attacks died in a hospital, bringing the civilian toll to at least one dead and four wounded in the past day. More than 160 strikes hit 39 settlements in 16 communities. Weapons used included air-dropped bombs, MLRS, and explosive devices from drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported five civilians were killed. Nine more people were injured. The death toll does not include casualties from occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.