Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 42 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured 42 others over the past day, regional authorities said on June 3.

Ukrainian forces downed 60 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Fifteen drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.

Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said that Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones, injuring at least five people. The attack set a food warehouse on fire and damaged residential buildings and cars.

A Russian attack on the village of Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast killed two women aged 62 and 64, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 31-year-old man was killed, and a 38-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on Balakliia.

Another strike on the town of Kupiansk injured four women and a 59-year-old man, Syniehubov said.

Russian drone and missile attacks on Sumy Oblast injured four people, according to local authorities.

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones struck a State Emergency Service building and service vehicles in the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring 12 emergency workers, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Three people were killed in Kramatorsk and Yablunivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two other people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and 13 others, including a child, were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.