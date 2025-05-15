As potential peace talks in Turkey loom, Russia kills 5 civilians, injures 29 in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least five people and injured 29 others over the past day, regional authorities said on May 15 ahead of expected peace talks in Istanbul.

Ukrainian forces downed 62 out of the 100 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Twenty-nine more drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

A Russian missile strike on an industrial site in the city of Sumy killed three people and injured six others, according to local authorities.

A woman and a man, aged 52 and 55, suffered injuries after Russia had dropped guided aerial bombs on the Bilopillia community, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. A Russian drone also attacked a truck near the Terny village in the region, injuring a 40-year-old man.

A 60-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two men, aged 75 and 86, suffered injuries as a result of Russia's shelling near the village of Kozacha Lopan, he added. Another Russian attack injured a 58-year-old woman in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

One person was killed in Torske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Seven more people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Nine people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks injured a 67-year-old woman in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. A nine-story building, two administrative buildings, a house, and a sports club were damaged.