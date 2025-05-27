Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 19 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 27.

Russian forces launched 60 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk, as well as from Russian-occupied Crimea, against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 43 drones, while another eight disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.

Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in the village of Rozkishne, while two others were injured in the town of Pokrovsk due to Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a woman was killed and two other civilians suffered injuries in the Mykolaivka community, the local military administration reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, eight people were injured, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes injured a 67-year-old man in the town of Kupiansk, as well as a 63-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman in the village of Myrne, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV (first-person-view) drones, injuring an 80-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, the local military administration reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 54-year-old man suffered injuries in a Russian attack against the Synelnykove district, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 17-year-old boy was injured due to an FPV drone attack on the Polohy district, the local military administration reported.