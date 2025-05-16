Russian attacks kill 3, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least three civilians and injured 15 over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 16.

The attacks took place as Russian and Ukrainian delegates are set to meet in Istanbul in what would be the first direct negotiations between the two parties since 2022.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Oleksandro-Kalynove and injured six elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked four settlements over the past day, injuring an 88-year-old woman in the village of Malyi Burluk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Later in the morning, Syniehubov reported that a 55-year-old woman was killed and four men were injured during a drone attack on Kupiansk at around 8 a.m.

One civilian was killed and another injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Three high-rise buildings and seven houses were damaged.

A drone attack against Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast injured three people, one of whom is in a critical condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Multiple fires broke out but were promptly extinguished, and residential buildings and cars were damaged, Kiper said.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv overnight, with explosions and air defense fire reported by city officials. Fallen debris damaged a boiler room, windows, and cars in the Sviatoshynskyi district, but no casualties were reported as of the time of publication.

Ukraine and its partners have repeatedly urged Moscow to adopt an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as the first step toward peace, a move that Russia continues to reject.