Russian attacks kill 4, injure 73 across Ukraine over past day

by Anna Fratsyvir June 11, 2025 10:15 AM 2 min read
A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze at a damaged building following a Russian drone attack in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, on June 11, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
At least four people were killed and 73 injured over the past day as Russian forces launched drone and missile attacks across multiple regions of Ukraine, authorities said on June 11.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia deployed 85 attack drones, including Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and decoy drones, along with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The main targets were the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 40 drones overnight, while nine drones disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed and 60 injured, including nine children, following drone strikes on residential buildings in Kharkiv city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Five people were injured elsewhere in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A high-rise building and 10 houses were damaged.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck coastal communities overnight, damaging summer houses, farm buildings, cars, and civilian boats, the State Emergency Service reported. Fires broke out but were reportedly extinguished. No casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in the town of Raiske, and another person was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 419 attacks on 14 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. The attack included seven air strikes, 220 drone attacks, and 189 artillery strikes. A civilian vehicle was hit by a drone in Malokaterynivka, injuring two people.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia targeted the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A drone strike sparked a fire at a private enterprise in the Vasylkivska community, destroying a building and farming equipment. In the Nikopol district, artillery and kamikaze drones struck multiple communities, damaging houses and vehicles. No injuries were reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces launched 14 attacks on border communities, local officials reported. The strikes included mortar and artillery shelling, as well as drone activity. No casualties were reported, but several houses and power lines sustained damage.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

