Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 14, including 2 children

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones, missiles, and KAB guided bombs overnight on June 7, killing at least one person and injuring 14, officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that drones had struck civilian targets across the city, including a residential building and a local enterprise.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene, searching for additional victims stuck underneath the rubble.

Two children were injured in the attack, including a 1-month-old baby, Syniehubov said.

At least 40 explosions were recorded across the city amid the attack, local media reported. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Osnovyanskyi and Kyiv districts of the city suffered strikes.

According to Terekhov, 48 Shahed drones, two missiles, and four guided aerial bombs were launched toward the city.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, and no information was provided on the status of the injured victims.

Located along the front line, Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

Overnight on June 5, Russian missile and drone attacks on Kharkiv injured 17 people, including four children.