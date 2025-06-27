Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Kherson Oblast
Russian attack on key energy facility plunges parts of southern Ukraine 'into darkness,' governor says

by Anna Fratsyvir June 27, 2025 3:57 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A thermal power plant worker stands outside a thermal power plant that was extensively damaged after a Russian missile attack at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on April 12, 2024. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a critical energy facility in Kherson Oblast, causing widespread power outages across several communities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 27.

"Russia decided to plunge Kherson Oblast into darkness," Prokudin wrote on Telegram. He said the attack has disrupted electricity supply to multiple settlements.

Local power engineers are working to stabilize the situation, Prokudin said.

"I ask the residents of the region to prepare for a prolonged power outage. Power engineers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation," he said.

Kherson and the surrounding regions have frequently come under Russian fire since Ukrainian forces liberated the city from occupation in November 2022. Russian troops continue to attack the area with artillery and drones from across the Dnipro River.

The Russian army consistently targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Throughout 2024, Moscow launched 13 mass attacks with drones and missiles on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Ukraine was forced to introduce emergency blackouts across the country.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to a partial 30-day energy truce, following consultations with the U.S. in Riyadh on March 25. Moscow violated the ceasefire more than 30 times, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on April 16.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

