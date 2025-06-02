Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attack, State Emergency Service, Double-tap attacks
Russian double-tap attack injures 12 emergency workers in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2025 3:43 PM 2 min read
A State Emergency Service damaged during a Russian drone attack in the Stepnohirsk community, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on June 2, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian drone attacks against a State Emergency Service building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's front-line areas on June 2 injured 12 emergency workers, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones struck the building and service vehicles in the Stepnohirsk community, according to the governor.

Russian forces attacked again during an evacuation of the injured, the State Emergency Service reported. Russia has repeatedly employed double-tap attacks against civilian targets, often resulting in casualties among first responders.

All of the victims have been hospitalized. One of them is in a critical state, while others have suffered injuries of moderate severity.

Stepnohirsk lies only some 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the front line in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The emergency workers were injured despite being in the shelter during the attack, the State Emergency Service said.

Fire trucks also suffered damage as a result of a direct hit.

"This is another example of deliberate and targeted Russian attacks on first responders — people who save the lives of others every day, risking their own," the service said on Telegram.

A fire truck damaged during a Russian drone attack in the Stepnohirsk community, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on June 2, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Ahead of Istanbul peace talks, Russia kills 9, injures 49 civilians across Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, as well as three Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile, the Air Force reported.
Martin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

