Russian double-tap attack injures 12 emergency workers in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian drone attacks against a State Emergency Service building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's front-line areas on June 2 injured 12 emergency workers, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones struck the building and service vehicles in the Stepnohirsk community, according to the governor.

Russian forces attacked again during an evacuation of the injured, the State Emergency Service reported. Russia has repeatedly employed double-tap attacks against civilian targets, often resulting in casualties among first responders.

All of the victims have been hospitalized. One of them is in a critical state, while others have suffered injuries of moderate severity.

Stepnohirsk lies only some 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the front line in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The emergency workers were injured despite being in the shelter during the attack, the State Emergency Service said.

Fire trucks also suffered damage as a result of a direct hit.

"This is another example of deliberate and targeted Russian attacks on first responders — people who save the lives of others every day, risking their own," the service said on Telegram.