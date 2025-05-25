Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast kills 3, injures 10, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia's large-scale attack on May 25 killed three people in Kyiv Oblast and injured 10 others, including two children, according to regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk.

Russia barraged Ukraine with missiles and drones throughout the night, threatening every region in the country. The attacks marked the second night in a row Russia launched a mass aerial assault on Kyiv and other cities.

The wave of attacks left three people dead in Kyiv Oblast, Kalashnyk said.

The bodies of two victims were found when first responders extinguished a fire in the Obukhiv district, he said. Another person was killed in the Bucha district.

Two other people in the Bucha district were wounded.

Six people were also injured in the Bila Tserkva district, Kalashnyk reported. Two of the victims were children.

In the Fastiv district, the attacks injured two women, the governor said.

Emergency services are at work at the attack sites.

Across Ukraine, attacks continued throughout the night and into the morning as Russia fired relentless waves of drones and missiles. Explosions were in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Konotop, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv.

The night before, three civilians outside the capital in Kyiv Oblast were injured amid another large-scale Russian aerial attack.