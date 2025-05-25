Russian air base in Tver Oblast attacked by drones, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia's Migalovo Air Base in Tver Oblast came under attack by drones overnight on May 25, the Russian independent news channel Astra reported.

Locals reported that drones were targeting the air base and that explosions occurred in the area. Tver Oblast Governor Igor Rudenya confirmed that air defense units had intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the area.

Rudenya claimed that five UAVs were shot down but reported no damage or casualties. He did not mention the Migalovo airfield. Later in the night he said that three more drones were shot down in the area and that air defense was active over Tver.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports.

The Migalovo military airfield is located on the outskirts of Tver, over 1,300 kilometers (807 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The facility is a base for military transport aircraft, including the Ilyushin Il-76.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian air bases in drone attacks, aiming to undermine Moscow's ability to carry out large-scary aerial assaults against Ukrainian cities. In March, Ukrainian drones successfully hit Russia's Engels-2 air base in Saratov Oblast.

Kyiv has also launched several strikes against targets in Tver Oblast. In January and February, Ukraine struck the Andreapol oil pumping station in the region twice in two weeks. Previous targets have included ammunition depots and missile arsenals.

The latest reported attack on Tver Oblast came as Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine. For the second night in a row, Moscow barraged Kyiv with drones and missiles, injuring civilians.

Explosions were reported in cities across the country as attacks continued throughout the night.

As Russia intensifies aerial attacks on Ukraine and the civilian death toll climbs, Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russian territory. The recent surge in drone strikes aims to disrupt airport operations, overwhelm air defenses, and mount pressure against the Russian population.