Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Tver Oblast, Drones, Attacks on Russia, Air Base, Russian airfields
Edit post

Russian air base in Tver Oblast attacked by drones, media reports

by Abbey Fenbert May 25, 2025 3:52 AM 2 min read
An Ilyushin Il-76 military airlifter seen above Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2021. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia's Migalovo Air Base in Tver Oblast came under attack by drones overnight on May 25, the Russian independent news channel Astra reported.

Locals reported that drones were targeting the air base and that explosions occurred in the area. Tver Oblast Governor Igor Rudenya confirmed that air defense units had intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the area.

Rudenya claimed that five UAVs were shot down but reported no damage or casualties. He did not mention the Migalovo airfield. Later in the night he said that three more drones were shot down in the area and that air defense was active over Tver.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports.

The Migalovo military airfield is located on the outskirts of Tver, over 1,300 kilometers (807 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The facility is a base for military transport aircraft, including the Ilyushin Il-76.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian air bases in drone attacks, aiming to undermine Moscow's ability to carry out large-scary aerial assaults against Ukrainian cities. In March, Ukrainian drones successfully hit Russia's Engels-2 air base in Saratov Oblast.

Kyiv has also launched several strikes against targets in Tver Oblast. In January and February, Ukraine struck the Andreapol oil pumping station in the region twice in two weeks. Previous targets have included ammunition depots and missile arsenals.

The latest reported attack on Tver Oblast came as Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine. For the second night in a row, Moscow barraged Kyiv with drones and missiles, injuring civilians.

Explosions were reported in cities across the country as attacks continued throughout the night.

As Russia intensifies aerial attacks on Ukraine and the civilian death toll climbs, Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russian territory. The recent surge in drone strikes aims to disrupt airport operations, overwhelm air defenses, and mount pressure against the Russian population.

Ukrainian drones shot down near Moscow as Russia attacks Kyiv, official claims
Six drones were shot down as they flew towards Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on May 25. His report came as Russia attacked Kyiv for the second consecutive night.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

11:31 PM

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.