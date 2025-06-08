Russian agents who allegedly targeted Dnipro prosecutor with car bomb detained

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian agents were arrested by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on June 7 after allegedly planting a car bomb targeting a Dnipro prosecutor on June 6.

"As the investigation established, the enemy agents turned out to be two men whom the Russian Federation recruited through Telegram channels," the SBU said.

Russian intelligence regularly attempts to recruit Ukrainian civilians over social media to carry out terrorist attacks or gather information in exchange for money.

The two men allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Dnipro prosecutor's office employee.

"As a result of this crime, the law enforcement officer received minor injuries, and his vehicle was completely destroyed. According to doctors, the prosecutor's life is currently not in danger," the SBU said.

The detainees were instructed by Russian intelligence services to monitor the prosecutor, his daily schedule, and transport routes prior to the attack.

The two agents were then instructed to plant a car bomb and take photos and videos of the aftermath of the explosion.

"Currently, both detainees are giving law enforcement officers incriminating evidence against their curator and subversive work in the interests of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

The two suspects are being charged with committing a terrorist attack and could face up to 12 years in prison.

On June 5, the SBU said Russian intelligence operatives are impersonating the SBU in an expanded effort to recruit Ukrainian civilians for sabotage operations.