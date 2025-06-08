20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Russian agents who allegedly targeted Dnipro prosecutor with car bomb detained

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 8, 2025 6:50 AM 2 min read
A man is arrested by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on June 7.
A Russian agent is arrested by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on June 7 after allegedly planting a car bomb targeting a Dnipro prosecutor on June 6.
Two Russian agents were arrested by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on June 7 after allegedly planting a car bomb targeting a Dnipro prosecutor on June 6.

"As the investigation established, the enemy agents turned out to be two men whom the Russian Federation recruited through Telegram channels," the SBU said.

Russian intelligence regularly attempts to recruit Ukrainian civilians over social media to carry out terrorist attacks or gather information in exchange for money.

The two men allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Dnipro prosecutor's office employee.

"As a result of this crime, the law enforcement officer received minor injuries, and his vehicle was completely destroyed. According to doctors, the prosecutor's life is currently not in danger," the SBU said.

The detainees were instructed by Russian intelligence services to monitor the prosecutor, his daily schedule, and transport routes prior to the attack.

The two agents were then instructed to plant a car bomb and take photos and videos of the aftermath of the explosion.

"Currently, both detainees are giving law enforcement officers incriminating evidence against their curator and subversive work in the interests of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

The two suspects are being charged with committing a terrorist attack and could face up to 12 years in prison.

On June 5, the SBU said Russian intelligence operatives are impersonating the SBU in an expanded effort to recruit Ukrainian civilians for sabotage operations.

Ukrainian drone strikes Russian Tu-22 bomber: SBU releases new footage of Operation Spiderweb
The video shows the flight path of an FPV drone from the moment it takes off from the roof of a modular building to the moment before it strikes a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the Belaya air base in Siberia.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Feed

6:39 PM

France to produce drones in Ukraine, minister says.

"We are going to embark on a completely unprecedented partnership where a large French car company – I won't name it because it's up to them to announce it – will join forces with a French defense SME (small to medium-sized enterprise) to equip production lines in Ukraine to be able to produce drones," French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
