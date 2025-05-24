Russia will reveal peace terms to Ukraine after prisoner exchange, Lavrov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on May 23 that Moscow will convey its peace terms to Kyiv immediately after the completion of the prisoner exchange between the two countries, which is currently ongoing.

Speaking to Russian state media, Lavrov disclosed that Moscow is "actively working" on a list of ceasefire conditions for the war in Ukraine. The list will be ready "as soon as the exchange of prisoners of war is completed," Lavrov said.

Following tumultuous negotiations in Istanbul on May 16 – the first between the two countries since 2022 – Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

The exchange process started on May 23 and will continue through May 25. In the initial phase of the process, the two parties swapped 390 prisoners each, and an additional 307 prisoners each on May 24.

During the Istanbul talks, Ukraine and Russia also agreed to exchange documents detailing their respective ceasefire conditions.

Separately, Russia is preparing a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty," which Russian President Vladimir Putin first mentioned during a recent call with United States President Donald Trump.

Kremlin officials have clarified that the memorandum is separate from the list of ceasefire conditions currently under preparation.

While Moscow's list of conditions have yet to be revealed, Russia has repeatedly reiterated maximalist demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

Earlier this week, on May 22, Lavrov also said that Moscow is uninterested in a ceasefire in Ukraine, insisting that the "root causes" of the war need to be resolved first.

A recent U.S. intelligence report also revealed that Russia is committed to waging war in Ukraine through the end of 2025, and its objectives in the war – Ukrainian neutrality and a partition of the Ukrainian state – have not changed.

These recent developments suggest that Russia is unwilling to negotiate in good faith, despite offering to share a list of ceasefire conditions after the prisoner exchange.