Russia using peace talks to stall US sanctions, Zelensky says

Russia is attempting to delay peace negotiations to avoid tougher U.S. sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with German tabloid Bild on June 12.

His comments come as Russia continues to reject a full ceasefire despite having initiated two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul — first on May 16 and on June 2.

Both rounds resulted in agreements on prisoner exchanges, but failed to deliver progress toward ending hostilities. During the negotiations, Moscow ramped up ground offensives and launched massive attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"It's important for them to show (U.S. President Donald) Trump that there is a diplomatic bridge between Ukraine and Russia," Zelensky told Bild.

"So that sanctions aren't imposed against Russia" while talks are ongoing, Zelensky said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy is to maintain the illusion of dialogue and then argue: "We're talking to each other! If sanctions are imposed, there will be no more talks."

Zelensky warned that Moscow's goal is not peace but buying time.

"Putin feels that his economy is now suffering," he said. "But he wants to gain even more time until the strong sanctions are introduced, because he can still hold out for some time."

Trump has previously warned he would impose new sanctions on Moscow, but has yet to take the step. On June 5, Trump said he was withholding the move in hopes of a potential peace deal but warned he could act if Russia continues to stall.

"When I see the moment where it's not going to stop... we'll be very tough," Trump told reporters.

Critics, as well as Zelensky, argue that the slow implementation of sanctions gave Russia time to adapt its economy and defense sector. "The main mistake of the sanctions was that they were introduced too slowly," Zelensky said.

Trump has repeatedly said he is monitoring the situation and hinted sanctions could come soon if progress is not made. Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate that would impose harsh tariffs on countries buying Russian oil remains on hold as lawmakers await Trump's signal.