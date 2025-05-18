Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Moscow, HUR
Russia plans 'training' launch of Yars intercontinental ballistic missile overnight on May 19, HUR claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 18, 2025 3:44 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers roll on Red Square during the military parade in central Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning a "training" launch of an RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile overnight on May 19, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on May 18.

According to the agency, the missile will be equipped with a "training" warhead, and the move is intended to intimidate Ukraine, as well as EU and NATO member states.

The possible launch of the nuclear-capable missile follows peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 and comes just hours before a scheduled phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The launch is set to take place near the village of Svobodny in Sverdlovsk Oblast, roughly 100 kilometers northeast of Yekaterinburg, according to HUR.

Yars, or RS-24, is a strategic solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile system adopted by Russia in 2009. It has a claimed range of  11,000 kilometers and, when equipped with a combat warhead, an explosive power equivalent to a million tons of trinitrotoluene (TNT).

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

The possible launch echoes Russia's use of an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) in an attack on Dnipro on Nov. 21, 2024, which followed the lifting of U.S. and U.K. restrictions on long-range Ukrainian strikes inside Russia.

That strike was also followed by a Russian media campaign aimed at eroding Western support for Ukraine.

Russia launches record 273-drone attack on Ukraine ahead of planned Trump-Putin call
Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted 88 drones, while 128 others vanished from radars, likely used as decoys to overwhelm air defenses. The assault involved coordinated use of electronic warfare units, mobile fire teams, and anti-aircraft systems.
Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
