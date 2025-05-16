Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Explosions heard in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack as Ukraine-Russia peace talks loom

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 16, 2025 6:54 AM 2 min read
Independence Square at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv amid a Russian drone attack on the capital in the early hours of May 16, as Ukraine and Russia are set to begin peace talks later in the day.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at 6:38 a.m. local time.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure with missile and drone strikes as it wages its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

Direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia were expected to begin on May 15, but are now slated to begin on May 16.

Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands toward Ukraine in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on May 15 described Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send junior aides for peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul as a "slap in the face."

Moscow announced that their delegation would be headed by presidential advisor and propaganda architect, Vladimir Medinsky.

Putin himself will not be attending, despite calls from Zelensky and various world leaders for him to attend peace talks in Istanbul.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky sends delegation to Turkey, as peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16
Key developments on May 15: * Zelensky sends Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul, as peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16 * Trump expects no progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks until he meets Putin * Pro-Ukraine partisans sabotage railway track near Russia’s Smolensk * Ukraine shows its latest ‘ship-killer’ Magura drone series to
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
