Russia shuts down Moscow airports amid Ukrainian drone strikes

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 23, 2025 4:02 AM 1 min read
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 2021/09/16: Rossiya Airlines Sukhoi Superjet-100 regional jet airliner at Moscow-Sheremetyevo International Airport. (Photo by Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian authorities have been forced to shut down airports in Moscow amid a barrage of Ukrainian drone strikes overnight, Russian officials and state media reported on May 23.

Operations have been suspended at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense allegedly shot down six drones that were "flying toward Moscow."

At 2:41 a.m. local time, Sobyanin reported that three more drones were allegedly shot down.

Emergency services are working at the impact site. There are no reported casualties.

For three consecutive nights, Ukraine has launched massive waves of drones deep into Russian territory.

Between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 22, Russia claims to have shot down 485 drones on its territory.

The latest strikes come amid a concerted Ukrainian drone campaign to disrupt air travel in Russia. Ukraine has launched hundreds of drones, forcing at least 217 temporary airport closures across Russia since Jan. 1.

Trump tells European leaders Putin doesn’t want peace because he believes Russia winning war in Ukraine, WSJ reports
U.S. Donald Trump’s reported statement marked the first time he acknowledged to European leaders the thing they and Kyiv have long maintained — the Kremlin has no intention of ending its full-scale war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
