Russia ships weapons to Africa, violating sanctions, AP reports

by Abbey Fenbert June 11, 2025 12:44 AM 3 min read
A ship leaves the harbor in Conakry, Guinea on Sept. 28, 2023
Photo for illustrative purposes: A ship leaves the harbor in Conakry, Guinea on Sept. 28, 2023. Russian carriers have delivered multiple weapons shipments to the Conakry port in recent months, the AP reported on June 10, 2025. (Annika Hammerschlag/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has been shipping weapons to conflict zones in West Africa in violation of international sanctions, the Associated Press (AP) reported on June 10, citing radio signals, satellite images, and military officials.

The deliveries represent another sign of Russia's expanding military footprint in African nations.

Russian-flagged cargo ships delivered howitzers, radio jammers, and other military equipment to a port in Guinea in late May after a month-long voyage from the Baltic Sea, the AP reported. Other ships made deliveries to the same port in January, carrying armored vehicles and tanks.

Some of the vessels involved in the shipments, including Russia's Baltic Leader and Patria, are on Western sanctions lists.

The weapons delivered to Guinea were then carried in trucks to neighboring Mali, European military officials told the AP. The outlet analyzed video footage from a Malian blogger to verify the report.

Footage analyzed by the AP identified Russian-made 152 mm artillery guns, small cannons, and a BTR-80 armored troop carrier equipped with radio-jamming devices entering Mali. The delivery also included tanker trucks and semi-inflatable boats, one marked with a painted Russian flag.

US warns ‘serious consequences’ over Russian naval base plans in Sudan
The statement marks a sharp departure from the typically measured tone of recent U.S.-Russia exchanges and signals Washington’s concern over Moscow’s expanding military footprint in Africa.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

According to military officials, most of the weapons were likely delivered not to the Malian Armed Forces but to Russia's "Africa Corps," a paramilitary group controlled by the Russian Defense Ministry. Russian mercenaries, including the notorious Wagner Group, have fought alongside Malian government forces since 2021, in attempts to fend off Islamic insurgents.

The Wagner Group announced its withdrawal from Mali on June 6, but Africa Corps intends to maintain an active presence in the country.

Satellite images from the Bamako air base indicate that Africa Corps also has at least one Su-24 bomber, the AP reported.

Wagner forces in Mali have been sanctioned for alleged war crimes and widespread looting. In December 2024, Human Rights Watch accused Wagner mercenaries and Malian government forces of deliberately killing 32 civilians.

Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers have also reportedly suffered heavy losses in their engagements with Tuareg-led rebels.

After a short-lived rebellion against Moscow led by former Wagner Commander Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023, Russia sought to tighten its control over operations in Africa — the majority of which were led by Wagner forces.

The influx of Russian weapons into Mali is likely accelerating Africa Corps' rise over Wagner in the region, officials and experts told the AP. The weaponry could also help prevent Russian forces in Africa from suffering the kinds of heavy losses incurred last summer.

In African universities, Russia’s war against Ukraine finds new supporters
The halls of academia have long been considered sanctuaries of critical thinking, intellectual discourse, and the pursuit of truth. Universities across the globe pride themselves on fostering environments where diverse perspectives can be examined, debated, and understood through the lens of scholarly rigor. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has
The Kyiv IndependentNgotho Gichuru
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.