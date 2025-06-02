Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russia shatters drone record, launches 472 UAVs at Ukraine night before Kyiv's strike on Russian airfields

by Abbey Fenbert June 2, 2025 5:17 AM 2 min read
Firefighters extinguish a blaze in Kharkiv Oblast following a mass Russian drone strike overnight on June 1, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine in a mass overnight aerial attack, Ukraine's Air Force reported the morning of June 1.

Russia attacked Ukraine during the night with 472 Shahed-type attack drones, breaking its previous record — set just last week on May 26 —  by over 100 drones.

In addition to nearly 500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Moscow also targeted Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and four Kh-101, Iskander-K air and ground-based cruise missiles, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down 210 drones, while another 172 were suppressed by electronic warfare, according to the Air Force. Russian drones were intercepted in 18 different locations across the country.

The record-shattering drone attack came on the eve of Ukraine's "Operation Spider Web" — a major strike on Russia's military airfields coordinated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU). The operation hit 41 Russian bombers at four airfields, according to the SBU.

The attack, planned for over a year, involved smuggling first-person-view (FPV) drones deep into Russia. The operation caused approximately $7 billion in damages and disabled 34% of cruise missile carriers in key Russian air bases, the SBU reported.

Ukraine's strike on Russia's military aircraft follows some of Moscow's heaviest aerial bombardments since the beginning of the full-scale war.

For three nights in a row from May 24-26, Russia barraged Ukraine with drones and missiles, launching a record 298 drones on May 25 only to break the record with 355 the following night.

The escalating attacks form the backdrop against which Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepare for their second round of direct peace talks, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. The Kremlin has claimed it will submit a memorandum outlining its ceasefire conditions during the meeting — though previous promises to present terms have been followed by weeks of delays.

The first round of talks, held May 16, failed to produce any significant breakthroughs towards a peace settlement.  

Russia continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

‘Russian bombers are burning en masse’ — Ukraine’s SBU drones hit ‘more than 40’ aircraft in mass attack, source says
“Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3,” a source told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Abbey Fenbert

News Feed

12:47 AM

Polish election too close to call as latest polls show near tie.

Poland's presidential run-off elections were too close to call on June 1, with exit polls showing liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki virtually tied. Early polls indicated Trzaskowski had a narrow lead, while more recent polls flipped the results in Nawrocki's favor.
