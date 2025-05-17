Russia sentences Australian fighting for Ukraine to 13 years in prison in sham trial

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian-installed court in eastern Ukraine has sentenced Australian national Oscar Jenkins to 13 years in a high-security penal colony, accusing him of fighting as a mercenary against Russian forces, pro-Kremlin officials said on May 16.

The so-called Supreme Court of the Russian-controlled Luhansk Oblast found Jenkins guilty under Russian criminal law for participating in armed conflict as a mercenary.

The Kremlin argues that mercenaries are not protected under international law as prisoners of war and are subject to criminal prosecution.

The court claimed Jenkins arrived in Ukraine in February 2024 from Melbourne and signed a contract with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry at a recruitment center in Ternopil. He was then allegedly deployed to Donetsk Oblast.

Jenkins, who served in the Ukrainian army's 402nd Separate Rifle Battalion, which is part of Ukraine's 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, was reported missing near Mykolaivka in Luhansk Oblast on Dec. 16, 2024. Russian forces later confirmed his capture.

Unlike most other foreigners volunteering to join Ukraine's resistance against Russia, Jenkins has had no military experience. The Australian media described the man as "much loved" by his community in Australia, a talented cricket and football player who studied biomedical sciences before working as a lecturer in China. He is believed to have traveled to Ukraine in 2024.

The Russian FSB said it had investigated Jenkins' case and accused him of engaging in "criminal activity" until his arrest in December. His trial and sentencing were conducted by authorities not internationally recognized and operating under Moscow's control.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned the sentencing, calling it a "sham trial."

"We continue to hold serious concerns for Mr. Jenkins. We are working with Ukraine and other partners, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to advocate for his welfare and release," Wong said in a statement on May 17.

Wong reiterated Australia's position that Jenkins should be treated in accordance with international humanitarian law, and that Russia's refusal to recognize him as a prisoner of war violates legal norms.

Australia has been pressing for Jenkins' release since he was captured. His case drew international attention after Russian media aired footage in December 2024 purporting to show him being interrogated and beaten. While some outlets later raised doubts about the authenticity of related video materials, Russia eventually confirmed to Australia that Jenkins was in custody and in "normal" health.

The Kremlin maintains that foreigners fighting for Ukraine under contract are mercenaries, whom it does not consider protected under the Geneva Conventions.