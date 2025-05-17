Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Prisoners of war, Australia
Edit post

Russia sentences Australian fighting for Ukraine to 13 years in prison in sham trial

by Anna Fratsyvir May 17, 2025 3:08 PM 2 min read
Oscar Jenkins during a Russian sham trial. (So-called Supreme Court of the Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian-installed court in eastern Ukraine has sentenced Australian national Oscar Jenkins to 13 years in a high-security penal colony, accusing him of fighting as a mercenary against Russian forces, pro-Kremlin officials said on May 16.

The so-called Supreme Court of the Russian-controlled Luhansk Oblast found Jenkins guilty under Russian criminal law for participating in armed conflict as a mercenary.

The Kremlin argues that mercenaries are not protected under international law as prisoners of war and are subject to criminal prosecution.

The court claimed Jenkins arrived in Ukraine in February 2024 from Melbourne and signed a contract with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry at a recruitment center in Ternopil. He was then allegedly deployed to Donetsk Oblast.

Jenkins, who served in the Ukrainian army's 402nd Separate Rifle Battalion, which is part of Ukraine's 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, was reported missing near Mykolaivka in Luhansk Oblast on Dec. 16, 2024. Russian forces later confirmed his capture.

Unlike most other foreigners volunteering to join Ukraine's resistance against Russia, Jenkins has had no military experience. The Australian media described the man as "much loved" by his community in Australia, a talented cricket and football player who studied biomedical sciences before working as a lecturer in China. He is believed to have traveled to Ukraine in 2024.

The Russian FSB said it had investigated Jenkins' case and accused him of engaging in "criminal activity" until his arrest in December. His trial and sentencing were conducted by authorities not internationally recognized and operating under Moscow's control.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned the sentencing, calling it a "sham trial."

"We continue to hold serious concerns for Mr. Jenkins. We are working with Ukraine and other partners, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to advocate for his welfare and release," Wong said in a statement on May 17.

Wong reiterated Australia's position that Jenkins should be treated in accordance with international humanitarian law, and that Russia's refusal to recognize him as a prisoner of war violates legal norms.

Australia has been pressing for Jenkins' release since he was captured. His case drew international attention after Russian media aired footage in December 2024 purporting to show him being interrogated and beaten. While some outlets later raised doubts about the authenticity of related video materials, Russia eventually confirmed to Australia that Jenkins was in custody and in "normal" health.

The Kremlin maintains that foreigners fighting for Ukraine under contract are mercenaries, whom it does not consider protected under the Geneva Conventions.

Moscow questions Kyiv’s authority, says Ukraine’s choice of signatory key to any peace deal
“For Russia, the most important and principal matter when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is the identity of the person authorized to sign on behalf of Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
6:57 PM
Video

With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.