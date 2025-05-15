Russia seeks to 'remove root causes of conflict,' not ceasefire — Lavrov on Istanbul peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow's goal in the expected peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is achieving "sustainable peace" by addressing the "root causes of the conflict" rather than a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 15.

The comments come as Russian and Ukrainian delegates are expected to meet in Istanbul for what would be the first direct negotiations between the two parties since 2022.

Ukraine has called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as the first step toward peace talks – a position backed by the U.S. and European countries but rejected by Russia.

Moscow has instead called to resume negotiations but rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal for an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian officials are reportedly planning to only discuss ways for implementing and monitoring a ceasefire, making the prospects of a deal unlikely in light of Lavrov's comments.

Lavrov nevertheless said that the negotiations should be "given a chance," adding that "no one can guarantee that everything will go smoothly, without problems."

Russia's top diplomat said that Kyiv's Western partners should press Ukraine to repeal its national minority laws, saying it would "cost nothing to the Americans and the Europeans." Moscow has repeatedly portrayed Ukraine's legislation aimed against Russification and in support of the Ukrainian national identity as one of the key causes of its full-scale invasion.

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival at Ankara airport, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation is of the "highest level," including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, representatives of the military and the Presidential Office, and heads of "all intelligence agencies."

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and further consists of Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Military Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. Medinsky led the first unsuccessful talks with Ukraine in 2022.

It remains unclear whether the talks will take place despite Putin's absence.

"We need to understand what the level of the Russian delegation is, what their mandate is, and whether they are capable of making decisions on their own," Zelensky said after arriving in Ankara.

"Because we all know who makes decisions in Russia," he added, saying Moscow appears to have sent a "sham" delegation.