Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Election Interference, Eastern Europe
Edit post

Russia seeks to deploy 10000 troops to Transnistria and potentially undermine election, Moldovan PM Recean says

by Sonya Bandouil June 5, 2025 1:05 AM 2 min read
Cars wait in line at the Bender crossing point between Transnistria and Moldova on March 1, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia aims to deploy 10,000 troops to Transnistria and install a pro-Kremlin government in Moldova to enable it, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean told the Financial Times in an interview published June 4.

“They want to consolidate their military presence in the Transnistrian region,” Recean said, adding that Russia’s goal is to increase leverage not only near Ukraine’s southwest but also close to NATO member Romania.

Although Russia has maintained a limited military presence in Transnistria since the 1990s, only 1,000-1,500 troops remain today.

“Currently, their forces there are almost meaningless,” Recean noted.

However, he warned that a Russia-leaning government in Chisinau could authorize a buildup, citing Moldovan intelligence estimates for the 10,000-troop target.

Recean accused Russia of meddling in Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary elections through propaganda, illegal financing, and “spending the equivalent of 1% of Moldova’s GDP” on influence operations in 2024.

He said Moldovan authorities had intercepted citizens carrying large sums of Russian cash and discovered that 130,000 voters in the previous election received money from Russian sources.

“This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy,” Recean said, affirming that Moldova remains committed to becoming an EU member.”

The Kremlin has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Transnistria is a Russia-controlled breakaway region of Moldova that Moscow occupied in the early 1990s under the pretext of protecting the Russian population.

The region borders Ukraine's Odesa Oblast and is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

Polish PM Tusk blames Russian hackers for cyberattacks ahead of presidential election
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the cyberattacks hit the website of his Civic Platform party, as well as those of its coalition partners, the Left and the Polish People’s Party (PSL).
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir

Author: Sonya Bandouil

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

New footage from Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb hitting Russian bombers.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new drone footage from Operation Spiderweb – the remarkable special operation targeting four Russian airbases with low-cost FPV drones. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on June 3 that Russia lost 41 military aircraft as a result of the operation. The estimated damage inflicted upon Russia is estimated to exceed $7 billion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.