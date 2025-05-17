Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Dmitry Peskov, Peace Talks
Edit post

Moscow questions Kyiv's authority, says Ukraine's choice of signatory key to any peace deal

by Anna Fratsyvir May 17, 2025 12:24 PM 2 min read
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks during Russian-Qatari talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, April 17, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The identity of Ukraine's signatory is a "fundamental" issue for Russia in any potential agreement to end the war, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 17 during a briefing, Russian state-controlled media reported.

"For Russia, the most important and principal matter when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is the identity of the person authorized to sign on behalf of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

His comments come as Russia and Ukraine held a new round of negotiations in Istanbul on May 16. Although no ceasefire agreement was reached, both sides agreed to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner-of-war exchange.

Ukrainian officials said Russia had demanded a full military withdrawal from four regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, which Moscow claims to have annexed, despite not controlling them entirely. Kyiv rejected the demand and expressed doubts about the Russian delegation's authority to make decisions.

Peskov said work on a settlement will continue and added that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky could be possible if the two delegations reach sufficient agreement.

The Kremlin also said it would inform the public if Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump decide to hold a phone call.

Peskov's comments also confirm that negotiations remain open.

"The Russian Federation will prepare and hand over to Ukraine a list of conditions for a ceasefire," Peskov said.

Following the Istanbul talks, Zelensky, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, held a call with Trump to discuss next steps.

Western officials remain skeptical of Russia's intentions, especially after the Kremlin sent a low-level delegation to Istanbul, omitting senior figures such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Zelensky described the Russian team as a "sham delegation."

Ukraine has proposed an immediate ceasefire, a full POW exchange, and a face-to-face meeting between the two presidents. Russia continues to insist on addressing what it calls the "root causes" of the war — a phrase often used to justify its 2022 invasion.

Who is Vladimir Medinsky? The Putin aide leading Russia’s delegation at Ukraine peace talks
Despite an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet face to face in Istanbul, President Vladimir Putin was a no-show in Turkey, sending instead an aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to head the Russian delegation in peace talks. Medinsky headed the last and only other direct talks between the two sides in
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
6:57 PM
Video

With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.