Russia says 159 Ukrainian drones shot down in less than a day

Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted more than 150 Ukrainian drones over several regions, including areas near the capital, in what appears to be one of the largest such aerial assaults, Russia's Defense Ministry said on May 22.

For at least two days in a row, Ukraine has launched massive waves of drones deep into Russian territory. Between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 22, Russia claims to have shot down 485 drones on its territory.

According to the Russian military, 159 drones were destroyed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time on May 22. The ministry said Ukrainian drones were intercepted across multiple central and western regions, including Moscow, where 22 drones were reportedly shot down. The surrounding regions of Kursk, Oryol, Tula, and others also came under attack, with dozens of drones intercepted in each area.

The ministry described the drones as fixed-wing, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claims. Ukrainian authorities have not commented.

The reported wave of drone activity follows a broader trend that has intensified in recent months. Ukraine has increasingly targeted Moscow and its surrounding regions.

While few drones appear to have reached the capital itself, their mere approach has already forced widespread disruption. Since the beginning of the year, Russian airports have been temporarily shut down at least 217 times due to drone threats.

Recently, Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Bolkhov semiconductor plant in Oryol Oblast, which produces parts for Sukhoi warplanes and Iskander and Kinzhal missiles. The facility provides components to at least 19 Russian factories engaged in manufacturing Sukhoi fighter jets as well as Iskander and Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

In April President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is ramping up drone production to the "maximum."