Russia releases Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Estonian port

Moscow released the oil tanker Green Admire on May 19, a day after detaining the vessel in Russian territorial waters as it transited from Estonia, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) reported.

The detention followed recent moves by Estonia and its neighbors to clamp down on Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which is used to bypass Western oil sanctions.

The Green Admire, a Liberian-flagged vessel owned by a Greek company, departed the Estonian port of Sillamae on May 18 carrying shale oil.

Its route — agreed upon in advance by Estonia, Russia, and Finland — crossed Russian territorial waters, where it was intercepted by Russian authorities.

Estonian officials said the ship had followed its planned navigation route but was seized after allegedly failing to respond to repeated Russian warnings upon entering a zone Moscow had unilaterally declared "dangerous for navigation."

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the detention was likely tied to growing pressure on Russia's shadow fleet, which Western nations have accused of illegally transporting oil in defiance of international sanctions.

A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska / The Kyiv Independent)

The incident occurred just days after Russia reportedly violated NATO airspace with a Su-35 fighter jet during Estonia's attempt to intercept a flagless tanker suspected of operating as part of the shadow fleet.

The Estonian Navy had previously detained such a vessel on April 11, marking the first enforcement action against Russia's covert maritime trade network in the region.

Baltic countries have voiced alarm over what they describe as increasing Russian military activity in the area.

Latvia's Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIDD) warned earlier this month of a heightened risk of unintended incidents due to Russia's aggressive naval and aerial maneuvers.