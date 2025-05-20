Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Estonia, Baltics, Baltic Sea, NATO, Shadow Fleet
Edit post

Russia releases Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Estonian port

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 20, 2025 4:53 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of a tanker transiting through the Great Belt of Denmark off the coast of Agerso, Denmark, on Thursday, Aug. 15. 2024. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow released the oil tanker Green Admire on May 19, a day after detaining the vessel in Russian territorial waters as it transited from Estonia, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) reported.

The detention followed recent moves by Estonia and its neighbors to clamp down on Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which is used to bypass Western oil sanctions.

The Green Admire, a Liberian-flagged vessel owned by a Greek company, departed the Estonian port of Sillamae on May 18 carrying shale oil.

Its route — agreed upon in advance by Estonia, Russia, and Finland — crossed Russian territorial waters, where it was intercepted by Russian authorities.

Estonian officials said the ship had followed its planned navigation route but was seized after allegedly failing to respond to repeated Russian warnings upon entering a zone Moscow had unilaterally declared "dangerous for navigation."

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the detention was likely tied to growing pressure on Russia's shadow fleet, which Western nations have accused of illegally transporting oil in defiance of international sanctions.

A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska / The Kyiv Independent)

The incident occurred just days after Russia reportedly violated NATO airspace with a Su-35 fighter jet during Estonia's attempt to intercept a flagless tanker suspected of operating as part of the shadow fleet.

The Estonian Navy had previously detained such a vessel on April 11, marking the first enforcement action against Russia's covert maritime trade network in the region.

Baltic countries have voiced alarm over what they describe as increasing Russian military activity in the area.

Latvia's Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIDD) warned earlier this month of a heightened risk of unintended incidents due to Russia's aggressive naval and aerial maneuvers.

EU approves 17th package of Russia sanctions, targets shadow fleet
“New measures also address hybrid threats and human rights. More sanctions on Russia are in the works,” Kaja Kallas said on X.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

12:24 PM

Hungary's parliament passes bill on ICC withdrawal.

The government-proposed bill, supported by 134 lawmakers, would see Hungary exit the international body that it co-founded in 2002. The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting international crimes of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.
9:38 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.