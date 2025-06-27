Skip to content
Russia ready to hold third round of peace talks with Ukraine, Putin says

by Dmytro Basmat June 27, 2025 10:57 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to journalists during his press conference at the Palace of Independence, June 27, 2025, in Minsk, Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin finished his two-day visit to Belarus, where he attended the Eurasian Economic Union Summit. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is ready to hold a third round of peace talks on the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on June 27, without specifying if he would directly participate in the negotiations.

"In general, we are ready for this (next round of peace talks), we need to coordinate the place and time," Putin said.

Putin added that the talks could potentially be held in Istanbul but the details have not yet been worked out. He added that another round of talks may bring peace closer as the terms for peace outlined in the countries' peace memorandums remain "absolutely opposite."

The latest peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2 in Istanbul, following an earlier meeting on May 16. Despite Ukraine's insistence on a 30-day ceasefire, Russia has repeatedly rejected the offer, proposing only a temporary 2–3-day truce in limited areas to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers.

While no agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire has been reached, talks have led to a few major prisoner exchanges, including a 1,000-for-1,000 swap that took place in late May and a follow-up deal for up to 1,200 prisoners from each side.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a press briefing on June 26 that it was Ukraine's goal to organize a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin during the next round of negotiation.

In previous rounds, Putin had failed to show in-person sending lower-level officials to the meeting instead — despite Zelensky's willingness for in-person talks as well pressure from the United States.

On June 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is working to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Putin, with U.S. President Donald Trump potentially joining the talks.

Putin said on June 27 that it was "quite possible" that a meeting between himself and the U.S. president could take place. "We will be happy to prepare it," he briefly added.

Zelensky and Trump met during the NATO summit on June 25, where the two leaders discussed battlefield developments, Kyiv's need for additional air defense systems, and the potential for co-production of drones.

Zelensky has previously voiced openness to a trilateral meeting. On May 27, he told public broadcaster Suspilne that he was ready to sit down with both Trump and Putin.

Turkey previously hosted direct peace talks in March 2022 and has remained one of the few countries with open lines to both Kyiv and Moscow.

Putin under pressure to declare war on Ukraine, but experts say Russia isn’t ready
Despite suffering over 1 million casualties, pounding Ukrainian cities nightly with missiles and drones, and committing countless war crimes, one startling fact about Russia’s full-scale invasion remains — Moscow has yet to officially declare war on Ukraine. In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin described what he believed was going to be a swift victory and the capture of Kyiv within days as a “special military operation.” Nearly three-and-a-half years later, the Kremlin is stuck
The Kyiv IndependentChris York



Author: Dmytro Basmat

Video

Warfare in Ukraine has changed… again.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains a new modification of the standard first-person view (FPV) drone that already once transformed the way war is fought. Fiber optic cable now used to connect drone operators to FPVs ensures a perfect image and control experience all the way to the target — and cannot be spotted by enemy drone detectors.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.