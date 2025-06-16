Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia ramps up its summer offensive in several directions, Ukraine's military says

by Kateryna Denisova June 16, 2025 8:08 PM 2 min read
A group of Ukrainian military engineers and army tankmen prepare and maintain a T80 tank, captured in the fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian soldiers, by placing it in a new position in Kostiantynivka district in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have intensified offensive operations across multiple front-line areas, said Victor Tregubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, on June 16.

According to Tregubov, Russian troops have ramped up attacks, particularly in the Novopavlivka and Kharkiv sectors, which is an unusual development for these areas.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces launched attacks in 12 directions, resulting in 99 recorded clashes. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the Novopavlivka sector alone, according to the latest update.

"This signals that we have the expected summer increase in activity," Tregubov said.

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as of June 16, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreet Map)

Speaking on national television, he said that the surge in activity near Novopavlivka suggests Russian forces are attempting to push into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which neighbors the embattled Donetsk Oblast.

"But they (Russia) have failed to succeed," the spokesperson added.

Last week, on June 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that heavy fighting was ongoing along Ukraine's northeastern border.

Russian forces have concentrated around 53,000 troops in the Sumy sector, pushing into multiple settlements. The president confirmed that small Russian reconnaissance groups had briefly crossed into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — likely for propaganda purposes.

From buffer zone to new front: Russia pushes deeper into Sumy Oblast
In March 2025, as Ukrainian forces made their final retreat from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, new grey spots began to appear on open-source maps on the other side of the state border, in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. For the first time since 2022, when Moscow’s forces retreated
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russia hands over bodies of its own soldiers in recent exchange, Kyiv says.

"This could have been done by the Russians on purpose to increase the number of bodies transferred and to load our (forensic) experts with work, adding to all this cynical information pressure. Or it could be their usual negligent attitude toward their own people. In any case, we also identify these bodies," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
7:09 AM

EU leaders call for tougher sanctions on Russia at G7 summit.

"To achieve peaceful strength we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
3:06 AM

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones, injuring 1.

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast overnight on June 15-16, targeting both the capital city and regional settlements, according to government officials. A 60-year-old man has been injured.
