Russia ramps up its summer offensive in several directions, Ukraine's military says

Russian forces have intensified offensive operations across multiple front-line areas, said Victor Tregubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, on June 16.

According to Tregubov, Russian troops have ramped up attacks, particularly in the Novopavlivka and Kharkiv sectors, which is an unusual development for these areas.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces launched attacks in 12 directions, resulting in 99 recorded clashes. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the Novopavlivka sector alone, according to the latest update.

"This signals that we have the expected summer increase in activity," Tregubov said.

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as of June 16, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreet Map)

Speaking on national television, he said that the surge in activity near Novopavlivka suggests Russian forces are attempting to push into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which neighbors the embattled Donetsk Oblast.

"But they (Russia) have failed to succeed," the spokesperson added.

Last week, on June 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that heavy fighting was ongoing along Ukraine's northeastern border.

Russian forces have concentrated around 53,000 troops in the Sumy sector, pushing into multiple settlements. The president confirmed that small Russian reconnaissance groups had briefly crossed into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — likely for propaganda purposes.